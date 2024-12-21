Human Resources Director

WISH-TV/WNDY parent company Circle City Broadcasting, located in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for an In-person on-site (no remote work) experienced HR Director. The ideal candidate will have minimum of 7 years of a proven track record as an HR Director.

Key duties:

Serve as HR contact for all employees

Work directly with CFO on monthly financials and HR matters

Excellent communication skills

Accounts Payable experience

Accounts Receivable experience

Payroll Processing experience

Health Insurance and Employee Benefits experience

Good people, listening and leadership skills

Honest and trustworthy

Maintain confidentiality

Microsoft Office experience

Education & Experience:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a HR Director

HR degree and HR Certifications are a plus

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “HR DIRECTOR” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

WISH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer