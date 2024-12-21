Human Resources Director
WISH-TV/WNDY parent company Circle City Broadcasting, located in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for an In-person on-site (no remote work) experienced HR Director. The ideal candidate will have minimum of 7 years of a proven track record as an HR Director.
Key duties:
- Serve as HR contact for all employees
- Work directly with CFO on monthly financials and HR matters
- Excellent communication skills
- Accounts Payable experience
- Accounts Receivable experience
- Payroll Processing experience
- Health Insurance and Employee Benefits experience
- Good people, listening and leadership skills
- Honest and trustworthy
- Maintain confidentiality
- Microsoft Office experience
Education & Experience:
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a HR Director
- HR degree and HR Certifications are a plus
If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “HR DIRECTOR” in the subject line.
- For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
WISH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer