Human Resources Director

WISH-TV/WNDY parent company Circle City Broadcasting, located in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for an In-person on-site (no remote work)  experienced HR Director.  The ideal candidate will have minimum of 7 years of a proven track record as an HR Director.

Key duties:

  • Serve as HR contact for all employees
  • Work directly with CFO on monthly financials and HR matters
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Accounts Payable experience
  • Accounts Receivable experience
  • Payroll Processing experience
  • Health Insurance and Employee Benefits experience
  • Good people, listening and leadership skills
  • Honest and trustworthy
  • Maintain confidentiality
  • Microsoft Office experience

Education & Experience:

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a HR Director
  • HR degree and HR Certifications are a plus

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “HR DIRECTOR” in the subject line. 

  • For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. 

WISH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer