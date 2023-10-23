Investigative Reporter

WISH-TV is expanding its I-Team by adding another reporter. We are searching for someone who has experience uncovering and telling compelling investigative stories that affect people’s lives.

The ideal candidate will:

Have experience as an investigative reporter

Cultivate great sources and generate strong story ideas

Possess a strong work ethic and be an excellent team player

Working knowledge of data-driven journalism techniques

Familiarity with public records laws and requests

You must be able to turn investigative stories on a regular basis. We are looking for someone who works hard to get to the bottom of an issue, asks tough questions and tells it in a creative and bulletproof way.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com, Please include “Investigative Reporter-Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH TV/WNDY TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer