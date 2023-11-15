Lifestyle Digital Contributor

WISH-TV is seeking freelance writers to join our team as lifestyle digital contributors and add to WISHTV.com’s expanded coverage of lifestyle and general interest stories.

We’re looking for individuals who are passionate about Indiana-centric stories focusing on dining, lifestyle, wellness, home, shopping, travel, entertainment, and more. WISH-TV recognizes the importance of building a portfolio, thus there is no limit to the number of articles a contributor can write. Remote work available.

Your duties and responsibilities include:

Report lifestyle and general interest stories that are enticing to our online audiences.

Develop ideas for stories.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume, interests, and 2-3 writing samples to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Contributor” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer