Lifestyle Reporter

Locally owned and operated, WISH-TV, Indianapolis is seeking an experienced Lifestyle Reporter to join our team. You will produce daily lifestyle and entertainment news content for our linear and digital platforms that will engage the viewer.

Your duties and responsibilities include:

Report daily stories that are enticing to our viewers on all platforms; that not only showcase our community but forges relationships with and highlights WISH-TV clientele.

Pitch and execute fun demonstrable live shots each day for our lifestyle programming.

Find fun, unique stories for our digital and TV audience.

Shoot, edit, or assist in editing content, for all multimedia platforms.

Maintain a digital presence through quality, digital storytelling and social media prowess

Act as fill-in host on programs Life.Style.Live! and All Indiana, as needed

Be able to work independently and as a team member.

Other duties as assigned

Will consider news reporters or MMJ’s with a flair for lifestyle story telling.

We are looking for an employee who can multi-task, is a team player and self-motivated to work in our fast-paced deadline driven environment.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com, Please include “Lifestyle reporter-Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH TV/WNDY TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer