LIFESTYLE SHOW HOST

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV, in Indianapolis, is seeking our next host to energetically engage our viewers across all three of our Lifestyle shows: Life.Style.Live!, Life.Style.Live! at Noon and All Indiana. We are searching for someone to continue building and expanding our Lifestyle brand, along with developing entertaining and informative content for all our platforms. Our ideal candidate must have strong interview skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills, and an expert-level grasp of social media to help reinforce and elevate our digital brand.

In addition to daily host duties, other responsibilities include:

Assisting producers with researching topics, writing, and planning show segments.

Greeting and assisting guests during show preparations.

Conducting Interviews with guests and clients in-studio or on-location.

Assisting sales with client meetings and presentations.

Participate in daily show meetings.

Participate in station events, initiatives, and community projects as-needed.

Generate meaningful social media content that engages fans an viewers in between shows.

Engage with audiences through the All Indiana Podcast Network by planning and executing a podcast.

If you have a passion for bringing out the best in people, brands, and local business, and you consider yourself energetic, outgoing, creative, always on top of what is happening in music, television, film, the arts, social media, business, and politics; then we want to hear from you!

This role requires a flexible work schedule; including evening and weekend work. Previous experience as a show host along with video and editing skills are a must.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com Please include “LIFESTYLE SHOW HOST” in the subject line.

For additional information about WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV23, visit www.wishtv.com WISH TV and MyINDY-TV23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting, visit www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer.