Midday, Breaking News, 5PM Co-Anchor

WISH-TV, Indiana’s only statewide Television News Network, has an immediate opening for a Midday, Breaking News and 5pm News Co-Anchor position

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is looking for an experienced anchor to join our veteran team of anchors and journalists in this coveted Monday-Friday position.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Anchoring two, hour-long newscasts

Handling all breaking news on air and online between Daybreak and 4pm

Working with producers and news leadership to craft meaningful community content

Writing daily web articles on stories you are passionate about

Pitching and recording stories and interviews that can be broadcast in any newscast

Getting involved in local communities

The ideal candidate should have excellent story-telling skills, digital and social media acumen and a willingness to invest in our communities!

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com along with any links to their work. Please include “Midday, Breaking News, 5PM Co-Anchor” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer