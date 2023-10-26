Midday, Breaking News, 5PM Co-Anchor
WISH-TV, Indiana’s only statewide Television News Network, has an immediate opening for a Midday, Breaking News and 5pm News Co-Anchor position
WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is looking for an experienced anchor to join our veteran team of anchors and journalists in this coveted Monday-Friday position.
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Anchoring two, hour-long newscasts
- Handling all breaking news on air and online between Daybreak and 4pm
- Working with producers and news leadership to craft meaningful community content
- Writing daily web articles on stories you are passionate about
- Pitching and recording stories and interviews that can be broadcast in any newscast
- Getting involved in local communities
The ideal candidate should have excellent story-telling skills, digital and social media acumen and a willingness to invest in our communities!
Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com along with any links to their work. Please include “Midday, Breaking News, 5PM Co-Anchor” in the subject line.
For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer