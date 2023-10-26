Search
Midday, Breaking News, 5PM Co-Anchor

WISH-TV, Indiana’s only statewide Television News Network, has an immediate opening for a Midday, Breaking News and 5pm News Co-Anchor position

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is looking for an experienced anchor to join our veteran team of anchors and journalists in this coveted Monday-Friday position.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

  • Anchoring two, hour-long newscasts
  • Handling all breaking news on air and online between Daybreak and 4pm
  • Working with producers and news leadership to craft meaningful community content
  • Writing daily web articles on stories you are passionate about
  • Pitching and recording stories and interviews that can be broadcast in any newscast
  • Getting involved in local communities

 The ideal candidate should have excellent story-telling skills, digital and social media acumen and a willingness to invest in our communities! 

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com  along with any links to their work.  Please include “Midday, Breaking News, 5PM Co-Anchor” in the subject line. 

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com.  WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. 

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer