News Director

WISH-TV/WNDY located in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for an experienced, aggressive, innovative News Director. The ideal candidate will be a highly experienced journalist with well-developed leadership skills that can create and lead strategic plans to grow our audience and better serve our community. We need a true champion of aggressive broadcast and digital newsgathering, as well as someone who can execute strategic, focused breaking news coverage. Our forward-thinking newsroom provides an outstanding opportunity for the right individual to lead an award winning news team.

Key duties:

Create & implement strategic plans to grow our audience across all platforms

Ability to adapt current resources to emerging technology

Lead newsroom with a consistent vision

Manage newsroom staff and provide regular feedback and yearly performance reviews

Prepare and manage a news operational budget

Perform other duties as assigned

Education & Experience:

College degree

5 years multi-platform newsroom management experience

If interested, please send your resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “News Director” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV & Circulus Digital Media, please visit www.wishtv.com and www.CirculusDigital.com. WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

WISH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.