News Photographer

WISH-TV, Indianapolis is seeking an experienced news photographer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience shooting and editing news in a fast-paced environment. Must be available to work flexible hours.

Duties & Responsibilities Include:

Sets up, composes and executes video shots on location.

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital platform.

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.

Performs other duties as assigned.

If you get excited when you read this ad, please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “News Photographer” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer