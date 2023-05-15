News Photographer
WISH-TV, Indianapolis is seeking an experienced news photographer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience shooting and editing news in a fast-paced environment. Must be available to work flexible hours.
Duties & Responsibilities Include:
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots on location.
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital platform.
- Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
If you get excited when you read this ad, please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “News Photographer” in the subject line.
For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer