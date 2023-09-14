Search
Part Time Business Digital Content Creator

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is Part Time Digital Business Content Creator to join our team. 

  1. Write and manage digital content for the Business, Equity & Opportunity Show
    1. Optimize online articles for SEO
    2. Include videos from the show
    3. Maintain a professional business tone throughout the articles
  2. Create additional business content outside of the BE&O Show for wishtv.com
  3. Create a cross-platform social media content calendar for the BE&O Show and execute social media posting
  4. Work closely with Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment leadership to report analytics on website and social media content
  5. Send the weekly BE&O newsletter
  6. Write digital content for additional CCBE initiatives such as Real Talk and Youth Services
  7. Identify and present new opportunities for digital growth
  8. Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements:

  1. Received or working towards a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Marketing, or Communications
  2. Excellent written and spoken communication skills
  3. Proficcient in AP Style

Preferred Skills:

  1. Working knowledge of WordPress or similar CMS

Social media expertise

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com  along with any links to their work.  Please include “Evening Anchor” in the subject line. 

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com.  WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. 

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer