Part Time Business Digital Content Creator

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is Part Time Digital Business Content Creator to join our team.

Write and manage digital content for the Business, Equity & Opportunity Show Optimize online articles for SEO Include videos from the show Maintain a professional business tone throughout the articles Create additional business content outside of the BE&O Show for wishtv.com Create a cross-platform social media content calendar for the BE&O Show and execute social media posting Work closely with Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment leadership to report analytics on website and social media content Send the weekly BE&O newsletter Write digital content for additional CCBE initiatives such as Real Talk and Youth Services Identify and present new opportunities for digital growth Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Received or working towards a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Marketing, or Communications Excellent written and spoken communication skills Proficcient in AP Style

Preferred Skills:

Working knowledge of WordPress or similar CMS

Social media expertise

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com along with any links to their work. Please include “Evening Anchor” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer