Part Time Business Digital Content Creator
WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is Part Time Digital Business Content Creator to join our team.
- Write and manage digital content for the Business, Equity & Opportunity Show
- Optimize online articles for SEO
- Include videos from the show
- Maintain a professional business tone throughout the articles
- Create additional business content outside of the BE&O Show for wishtv.com
- Create a cross-platform social media content calendar for the BE&O Show and execute social media posting
- Work closely with Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment leadership to report analytics on website and social media content
- Send the weekly BE&O newsletter
- Write digital content for additional CCBE initiatives such as Real Talk and Youth Services
- Identify and present new opportunities for digital growth
- Perform other duties as assigned
Requirements:
- Received or working towards a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Marketing, or Communications
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Proficcient in AP Style
Preferred Skills:
- Working knowledge of WordPress or similar CMS
Social media expertise
Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com along with any links to their work.
For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer