Part-Time Digital Media Producer
WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for a part-time Digital Media Producer to contribute to wishtv.com photo galleries.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to: working as part of our Digital Marketing team to develop, execute, and distribute photo galleries that are timely and topical. This position will report to WISH-TV’s Digital Media Editor.
The ideal candidate must possess the following skills:
- Experience with WordPress or a comparable CMS.
- An eye for marketing to target audiences.
- Photography and Photo Editing experience.
- Social media experience
- Writing captions and headlines
- Strategy for driving engagement and driving to websites
A qualified candidate must:
- Be able to work independently and as a team member.
- Display a strong work ethic and be able to work flexible hours.
- Handle multiple tasks and manage deadlines.
Please send your resume and include samples or links to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Part-Time Digital Media Producer” in the subject line. For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com
Equal Opportunity Employer