Part-Time Digital Media Producer

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for a part-time Digital Media Producer to contribute to wishtv.com photo galleries.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: working as part of our Digital Marketing team to develop, execute, and distribute photo galleries that are timely and topical. This position will report to WISH-TV’s Digital Media Editor.

The ideal candidate must possess the following skills:

Experience with WordPress or a comparable CMS.

An eye for marketing to target audiences.

Photography and Photo Editing experience.

Social media experience Writing captions and headlines Strategy for driving engagement and driving to websites



A qualified candidate must:

Be able to work independently and as a team member.

Display a strong work ethic and be able to work flexible hours.

Handle multiple tasks and manage deadlines.

Please send your resume and include samples or links to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Part-Time Digital Media Producer” in the subject line. For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer