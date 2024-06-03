Search
Part-Time Master Control Operator

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN, is seeking a Part-Time Master Control Operator. Must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast-paced, around the clock environment.

Previous experience as a Master Control Operator is preferred, but we will train a qualified applicant.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Set up and monitor television equipment to broadcast programs and commercials
  • Setting up satellite feeds 
  • Support the production of live newscasts
  • Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments
  • Other duties as assigned

Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “PT Master Control Operator – Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV, please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer