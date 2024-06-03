Part-Time Master Control Operator
WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN, is seeking a Part-Time Master Control Operator. Must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast-paced, around the clock environment.
Previous experience as a Master Control Operator is preferred, but we will train a qualified applicant.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Set up and monitor television equipment to broadcast programs and commercials
- Setting up satellite feeds
- Support the production of live newscasts
- Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments
- Other duties as assigned
Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “PT Master Control Operator – Indianapolis” in the subject line.
For more information about WISH-TV, please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.
For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer