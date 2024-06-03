Part-Time Master Control Operator

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN, is seeking a Part-Time Master Control Operator. Must have great attention to detail, excellent computer skills, and must be able to work in a fast-paced, around the clock environment.

Previous experience as a Master Control Operator is preferred, but we will train a qualified applicant.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Set up and monitor television equipment to broadcast programs and commercials

Setting up satellite feeds

Support the production of live newscasts

Support operation of the station by assisting Engineering, News, and other departments

Other duties as assigned

Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “PT Master Control Operator – Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV, please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer