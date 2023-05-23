EDUCATION REPORTER

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis has an immediate opening for a full-time Promotions Producer.

We are seeking someone with strong organizational and strategic thinking skills with a creative eye for promotional content across multiple platforms. We want someone who will help us elevate our TV station’s promotional goals.

Responsibilities include producing daily syndicated and news topical promos, shooting and editing station promotions and special content, and assist with commercial production when needed.

If you’re a passionate writer and producer looking for an opportunity to have your creativity showcased in the fast-moving world of broadcasting, this job hits that mark.

Our ideal candidate should have:

The ability to write, shoot, edit and produce promotional spots

Excellent verbal, written and organizational skills

Shooting skills using DSLR & HD cameras

Strong communication skills to work with other departments in a fast-paced work place

A strong work ethic and a team player

Skilled editing with Adobe Creative Suite – Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, and After-Effects.

Experience with wide orbit, graphic creation, audio production, and drone operations is a plus, but not required.

Send your resume and include samples, creative reel, or links to: jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Promotions Producer” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer