WEBMASTER
WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media is seeking a skilled Webmaster to join our team in Indianapolis. The ideal candidate possesses a strong technical background and is experienced in supporting coworkers in a fast-paced environment. The right candidate will oversee the technical aspects, health, and day to day execution of our digital ecosystem, while working across departments in a collaborative environment. The ultimate goal of this position is to expand and improve upon digital efficiency across our companies.
Duties & Responsibilities include:
- Oversee company websites, functionality and optimization
- Develop, execute and maintain a SEO strategy, conduct keyword research, optimize existing website content for search engines
- Monitor and analyze site performance while optimizing page load speed
- Oversee digital video distribution and live streaming
- Develop, test and debug website and mobile app layouts, pages, and features
- Enhance user experience by implementing user-friendly, visually appealing, and secure sites
- Work closely with General Manger, Digital Marketing Specialist and development team to execute digital strategies for company
- Performs other duties as assigned
A qualified candidate has:
- Proven experience as a Webmaster or Web Developer
- Experience working with WordPress, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, MySQL, Python, Mobile app development and management, Google Analytics, SEM Rush, Adobe
- Problem solving skills, ability to troubleshoot, design and complete technical issues
- Photoshop and graphic editing skills
The ideal candidate possess:
- 3+ years Webmaster or Web Developer experience
- Attention to detail and effective communication as you balance creativity and analytical thinking
- The ability to communicate thoroughly
- Highly organized and motivated
- Experience in journalism a plus
Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Webmaster” in the subject line.
For more information about Circle City Broadcasting please go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer