WEBMASTER

WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media is seeking a skilled Webmaster to join our team in Indianapolis.  The ideal candidate possesses a strong technical background and is experienced in supporting coworkers in a fast-paced environment.  The right candidate will oversee the technical aspects, health, and day to day execution of our digital ecosystem, while working across departments in a collaborative environment. The ultimate goal of this position is to expand and improve upon digital efficiency across our companies.

Duties & Responsibilities include:

  • Oversee company websites, functionality and optimization
  • Develop, execute and maintain a SEO strategy, conduct keyword research, optimize existing website content for search engines
  • Monitor and analyze site performance while optimizing page load speed
  • Oversee digital video distribution and live streaming
  • Develop, test and debug website and mobile app layouts, pages, and features
  • Enhance user experience by implementing user-friendly, visually appealing, and secure sites
  • Work closely with General Manger, Digital Marketing Specialist and development team to execute digital strategies for company
  • Performs other duties as assigned

A qualified candidate has:

  • Proven experience as a Webmaster or Web Developer
  • Experience working with WordPress, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, MySQL, Python, Mobile app development and management, Google Analytics, SEM Rush, Adobe
  • Problem solving skills, ability to troubleshoot, design and complete technical issues
  • Photoshop and graphic editing skills

The ideal candidate possess:

  • 3+ years Webmaster or Web Developer experience
  • Attention to detail and effective communication as you balance creativity and analytical thinking
  • The ability to communicate thoroughly
  • Highly organized and motivated
  • Experience in journalism a plus

Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Webmaster” in the subject line.

For more information about Circle City Broadcasting please go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer

