WEBMASTER

WISH-TV and Circulus Digital Media is seeking a skilled Webmaster to join our team in Indianapolis. The ideal candidate possesses a strong technical background and is experienced in supporting coworkers in a fast-paced environment. The right candidate will oversee the technical aspects, health, and day to day execution of our digital ecosystem, while working across departments in a collaborative environment. The ultimate goal of this position is to expand and improve upon digital efficiency across our companies.

Duties & Responsibilities include:

Oversee company websites, functionality and optimization

Develop, execute and maintain a SEO strategy, conduct keyword research, optimize existing website content for search engines

Monitor and analyze site performance while optimizing page load speed

Oversee digital video distribution and live streaming

Develop, test and debug website and mobile app layouts, pages, and features

Enhance user experience by implementing user-friendly, visually appealing, and secure sites

Work closely with General Manger, Digital Marketing Specialist and development team to execute digital strategies for company

Performs other duties as assigned

A qualified candidate has:

Proven experience as a Webmaster or Web Developer

Experience working with WordPress, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, MySQL, Python, Mobile app development and management, Google Analytics, SEM Rush, Adobe

Problem solving skills, ability to troubleshoot, design and complete technical issues

Photoshop and graphic editing skills

The ideal candidate possess:

3+ years Webmaster or Web Developer experience

Attention to detail and effective communication as you balance creativity and analytical thinking

The ability to communicate thoroughly

Highly organized and motivated

Experience in journalism a plus

Please send your resume and credentials to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Webmaster” in the subject line.

For more information about Circle City Broadcasting please go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer