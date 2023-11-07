Search
Weekend Daybreak Anchor / Reporter

WISH-TV/WNDY-TV in Indianapolis, IN is looking for a Weekend Daybreak Anchor/Reporter to join our news team.

  • Be a part of the award-winning Daybreak team.
  • WISH-TV Does more weekend morning news than anyone in the state of Indiana.
  • Work with producers to bring out your creative side with interesting guests and segments.
  • Fill in anchor during the M-F Daybreak show as needed.
  • Tell amazing stories you are passionate about

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com  along with any links to their work.  Please include “Weekend Daybreak Anchor/Reporter” in the subject line. 

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com.  WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. 

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer