Weekend Evening Anchor

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 in Indianapolis is looking for a Weekend Evening Anchor to join our news team. We are seeking an experienced journalist with excellent story-telling skills, polished on-air delivery and the ability to connect with the viewers.

The right candidate serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms that is clear and meaningful to the viewers. The individual will be responsible for anchoring the weekend evening news.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Weekend Evening Anchor Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 are locally-owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer

ABOUT OUR OWNERSHIP

WISH-TV is owned by u003ca href=u0022https://circlecitybroadcasting.com/u0022u003eu003cstrongu003eCircle City Broadcastingu003c/strongu003eu003c/au003e. Along with WISH-TV, u003ca href=u0022https://circlecitybroadcasting.com/u0022u003eu003cstrongu003eCircle City Broadcastingu003c/strongu003eu003c/au003e owns u003ca href=u0022https://circulusdigitalmedia.com/u0022u003eu003cstrongu003eCirculus Digital Mediau003c/strongu003eu003c/au003e and operates MyINDY-TV 23, which provides around-the-clock entertainment, sports and local interest programming to Central Indiana viewers.rnrnu003cimg class=u0022alignnone wp-image-889456 size-mediumu0022 src=u0022https://www.wishtv.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CCB-Horizontal_WEB-For-Light-BKGRDS-300×57-1.webp u0022 alt=u0022circle cityu0022 width=u0022300u0022 height=u002257u0022 /u003ernrnu0026nbsp;