Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with PF Chang’s

by: Peggy McClelland
Rob Ertel, Market Partner and Senior Executive Chef, Jonathan Aldana are in the “Life.Style.Live!” to demonstrate how they Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at PF Chang’s.

They start off with a few cocktail ideas you might try at home.

  • Down the Rabbit Hole.
  • Asian Pear Mojito
  • Japanese Old Fashion

Then they recommend a few Indiana guest favorites

  • Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps
  • Mongolian Beef
  • Chang’s Spicy Chicken
  • Signature LoMein
  • Fried Rice

