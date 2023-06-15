8 Black-owned businesses to celebrate Dad and Juneteenth

Celebrate Juneteenth and honor your dad with a meaningful gift or unforgettable experience from Black-owned businesses. Discover a treasure trove of unique gift ideas at these establishments, where you can find the perfect token of appreciation for your father. From Ujamaa Community Bookstore, immersing you in the rich history and culture of the Black experience, to Corporate, a sneaker boutique offering exclusive designs for the stylish dad. These businesses not only offer exceptional products but also empower and uplift their communities. Show your support for Black entrepreneurs while celebrating your dad on Father’s Day and commemorating the significance of Juneteenth.

For Food

Brozinni Pizzeria

Open for 15 years on the south side, Brozinni has earned a place in Indy’s pizza scene. Despite not fitting into either the old-school or new-school categories, this unassuming pizzeria with thin-crusted, puffy-rimmed pies has become a favorite. It has a cozy, welcoming atmosphere and has had an eventful year fresh off a major renovation at its South Emerson Avenue flagship. In May, Brozinni Owner James Cross celebrated its second anniversary in Speedway, a significant milestone in the Racing Capital of the World. Located in a modern two-story building along Main Street’s new development area.

Chicken Scratch

During Chef Tia and Co.’s remodeling, Owner Tia Harrison introduced Chicken Scratch, a carryout counter. Since September 2021, it has been offering beloved dishes such as wings with different spiciness levels and delightful fries seasoned with truffle, garlic butter, or shrimp alfredo. The standout item is the honey-infused spicy wings—substantial, tender, and expertly harmonizing sweetness and heat. Whether coated “naked” or breaded for a gratifying crispness that soaks up the sumptuous sauce. Harrison recently announced Chicken Scratch will be expanding to downtown in the former Noodles & Company space on West Maryland Street and to a Cincinnati location. To watch Harrison’s appearance on Life.Style.Live!, click here.

For Drinks

Tea’s Me Cafe

Get your pinkies out and head for one of three Indy Tea’s Me Cafe locations. The company has delighted tea connoisseurs for over a decade since their first location opened downtown, offering a diverse range of teas for the discerning palate. In a notable development, former WNBA superstar Tamika Catchings, a devoted Tea’s Me customer, purchased the business from Stacey and Wayne Ashford. Catchings continues to brew teas from Ashford Tea Company, while introducing her own additions such as breakfast and lunch hours. Manager Joi DeFrantz, with a chemistry background, assists newcomers in exploring the extensive tea menu and diverse food options for both carnivores and vegetarians. Additionally, French-press coffee caters to diehard coffee enthusiasts. To watch Tea’s Me Cafe’s latest appearance on All Indiana, click here.

Gordon’s Milkshakes

Situated on Mass Ave since 2019 and now open in Carmel, this hotspot draws a crowd with its renowned milkshakes offering four bases (vanilla, sugar-free, dairy-free, and vegan). These indulgent shakes are famous for their generous dollop of whipped cream and visually appealing swirls, perfect for capturing an Instagram-worthy snapshot. The menu boasts an array of distinctive shake flavors such as Strawberry Cheesecake and Birthday Cake, with numerous mix-in options for personalized creations. For an extra twist, you can even add CBD to your milkshake. If you crave a delectable accompaniment, consider the enticing option of splitting ice cream nachos.

For Fashion

J.Benzal

J.Benzal offers a unique and personalized shopping experience with their custom-made service. With a focus on Italian craftsmanship and attention to detail, they create impeccable garments tailored specifically to your measurements. Led by Owner and Designer Ben Diallo, their team guides you through the customization process, ensuring a truly unique suit that reflects your style. Book a fitting and discover the art of “creating style” with J.Benzal. To watch Dillo’s appearance on Life.Style.Live!, click here.

Corporate

A hidden boutique near Union Station, offers a unique shopping experience for sneaker enthusiasts. With a captivating mural depicting Reggie Miller giving Spike Lee “the choke,” the sleek store houses an impressive selection of men’s and women’s shoes. Exclusive partnerships with top brands like Nike ensure access to sought-after and limited-edition designs. A must-visit destination for sneakerheads, Corporate combines passion for sneakers with stylish aesthetics.

For Gifts

The Botanical Bar

Driven by a desire to rekindle the connection to nature, The Botanical Bar provides a carefully chosen assortment of premium indoor plants. They also offer a distinct range of lifestyle and wellness products crafted by women-owned businesses and individuals of color. Their inventory encompasses tropical plants, succulents, cacti, air plants, as well as an ever-changing selection of handcrafted planters, plant care tools, and home goods. Alongside their physical store, The Botanical Bar specializes in tailored plant design installations, catering to residences, offices, restaurants, boutiques, and beyond.

Ujamaa Community Bookstore

This store goes beyond book sales to offer an immersive experience in African American history and culture. Located at the Flanner House on the west side of the city, the bookstore aims to educate visitors about the rich traditions and experiences of the Black community in America. In addition to a wide range of books, the store showcases a diverse collection of items created by Black artists, each representing different aspects of Black culture. Ujamaa Community Bookstore is a gateway to exploration and understanding, promoting knowledge and appreciation of the African American heritage. Join them for their grand re-opening sale and programming fundraiser Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More Businesses

