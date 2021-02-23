Black Greek organizations in Indianapolis keep aim set on generational change during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black Greek organizations have been impacting communities around the world for more than a century.

Black fraternities and sororities started with college-educated people of color, focusing on issues and advocating for the Black community. It’s a bond like no other.

Four sororities and five fraternities make up “The Divine 9.” In Indianapolis, all nine organizations serve together under the National Pan-Hellenic Council to make sure there is community change and betterment.

“Black Greek organizations have always been a source of family and community. When all of our orgs were founded, Black people did not have a voice, like they do today,” said Ezell Marrs lll, member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

“It is a rite of passage, and it is our way of networking. Being able to interface with individuals that we might not see on the regular basis, but we can all grow together,” said Jarrod Dortch, member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc.

Alpha Phi Alpha was the first Black fraternity, founded in 1906 at Cornell University. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was the first Black sorority, founded at Howard University in 1908.

“It filled a need for African Americans to align themselves with like-minded people. The idea was to build a brother or sisterhood that could bring about social change for African Americans,” said Miriam Hornbuckle Grays, president of the Alpha Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

In years to come, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (1911), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity (1911), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (1913), Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity (1914), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority (1920), Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority (1922) and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity (1963) were founded.

Two out of the nine organizations were founded in Indiana. Kappa Alpha Psi was founded at Indiana University, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority was founded in 1922 at Butler University.

Each organizations local chapter’s have been impacting the city for nearly a century.

“To encourage the community to create a better sense of social and civic responsibility while definitely creating those lasting sisterly and brotherly bonds between all of the Divine 9 organizations,” Adrienne Woods, local president of Zeta Phi Beta, said.

“We trace our roots here in Indianapolis all the way back to 1913,” said Nickolas Williams, president of the Indianapolis Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi said. “Leaders in businesses, organizations, nonprofits. We have been on the front lines of many of the initiatives going on here in Indianapolis.”

Distinguished by their signs, chants, steps and handshakes that only members have earned the right to know and proudly show, members of “The Divine 9” are more alike than different.

“They see us working together. They see successful African American men and women who are doing things in their own right to help us to succeed. We are building wealth. We are teaching young people how to survive during a pandemic. We are doing it together,” said Gwendolyn Johnson, president of the Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

From promoting education to molding the minds of the future, each local chapter addresses many different life-enhancing efforts.

“We [AKA] have raised more than $1 million in one day for three years in a row to help with that mission,” Hornbuckle Grays said.

“We [Kappa] truly believe we are some of the best and brightest in the community we really use training for leadership as our north star,” Williams said.

Providing opportunities to be connected outside of the city is important, which is why local president of Phi Beta Sigma Charles Scott says the Sigmas recently provided the chance for young people to connect with fellow member and astronaut Victor J. Glover Jr.in space.

“We worked with NASA and got him to broadcast to Sigma men of color from outer space to these young men,” Scott said.

Even throughout the pandemic, each organization has adjusted to still be able to serve.

Delta Sigma Theta continues to do work in the domestic violence space and provide free health resources, including yoga, online.

Zeta Phi Beta continues to provide resources and care for parents and babies in communities of color through a program called Z-HOPE.

Sigma Gamma Rho has a thriving youth symposium and mentorship program.

Each organization played a big part in encouraging a higher voter turnout not only with people of color but also in at-risk communities.

“This march to Washington could have been about it’s just time to celebrate the AKAs, but it wasn’t that at all. It was beautiful. It was about recognition of the power of the Divine 9 as a unit,” said Karin Sarratt, president of the Alpha Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. “In this time of divisiveness in this country, it is amazing to see that type of cohesiveness.”

As you see the vibrant colors and the feel the melodic moves and sounds of each organization, know that you are experiencing the lifelong uplift of the Black community.

“We will all be one. We won’t be looked at as not developing a certain way but we can all contribute to society,” Lee Morris, member of Alpha Phi Alpha, said.

“We are growing with the culture. History matters. You can’t always lean on history. You have to be able to make some yourself, too,” said Dortch.

All nine organizations are proof that diversity and strength in a lineage of leadership is alive and well in the Circle City.

