Celebrating Black History: The legacies of Black businesses in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the late 1800s there was a cultural shift in racial demographics in Indianapolis.

Black neighbors made up one third of the population. Black entrepreneurs opened businesses on every corner. There was another migration in the 1900s creating family legacies.

Milton Thompson is an attorney and community leader. His father opened the Unit Step Company in the late 1950s.

“He worked for the form company in Illinois. And when he learned that they had a franchise available to their form company. They said what’s the territory that’s available. So there’s one in Indianapolis my dad [said] so let’s go,” Thompson said. “Southeastern Avenue was not too far from Greenfield Indiana…It was really known as the home of the Ku Klux Klan.”

Black entrepreneurs like Thompson’s father, owning what would equate now to a million-dollar business, wasn’t common. It provided a chance to get closer to the American dream. Thompson remembers the difficult humility, owning a flourishing business required of his father.

“When folks would come there he was quite wary of those folks and they would say, well, where the boss at? And my dad would humbly reply, ‘the boss is in Florida.’ Basically saying ‘So let’s get on with business What do you want from me?’,” he said. “The business acumen he had and the self sacrifice that he had to even deny himself, of the ownership of his own business, so that he could take that next step… I learned a lot from that.”

Thomspon said helping with the family business taught him that legacy requires an imprint.

“My dad’s resistance was, ‘how do we get more education and how do we create more opportunities?’ And ‘how do we chase the capitalistic side of what our opportunities are and think about tearing them down and burning them down?'”

For the Thompson’s their legacy came in making custom steps for the place Indianapolis Colts called home for 24 seasons.

“The Hoosier Dome was a first-time deal but to actually have contractors that go in there and actually put their products in there,” Thompson said.

Project after project came. A community was created and in decades to come other businesses arose.

“Grand Slam companies or sports ventures businesses; we were the general counsel for the Pan American Games which led to a lot of international businesses including international distribution licenses that were for the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, the…we can go on and on with those commodities and how we would sell them and make them work,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the lesson that he hopes to be passed throughout the years is that each one of us has the ability to impact the future.

“You could cower in fear or you can take the opportunities and make the best of it, and then pay it forward, pass it on,” Thompson said. “Look at those who’ve gone before you.. say we can do this.”

There were other noteable household names that really broke barriers for Black businesses and the community in Indianapolis.

Companies like Mays chemicals, businessmen like Henry Bundles, the long time president of the Center of Leadership and Development and Dr. Frank Lloyd, just to name a few. They are the trailblazers of a rich history that has manifested to so many Black-owned businesses in 2021.

Resources like the Urban League and the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce continue to be constant resources for these businesses to keep these legacies alive.