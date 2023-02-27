Celebrating Black History

Fire Chief Fred Pervine: A Trailblazer in Indianapolis Fire Department’s History

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first Black person to lead the Indianapolis Airport Fire department is inspiring anyone who wants to make a difference. He lives by the mantra, “anything is possible.”

Chief Fred Pervine grew up in an Indianapolis neighborhood where few firefighters looked like him, but he says that didn’t discourage him from pursuing his dream. Instead, the lack of representation was one motivating factor that inspired him to pursue a career in firefighting and make a change.

“One thing in the community where I grew up, I didn’t see that many Black firefighters where I was living. All I wanted was an opportunity. I didn’t want anybody to give me anything, just give me the opportunity, and I will succeed. It is really rewarding because you are helping people and making a difference in people’s lives,” Chief Pervine said.

Pervine got his first start as an EMT, but he knew the ultimate goal was to become a firefighter, and it was through hard work and dedication, he rose through the ranks.

“I am very grateful for the journey. I learned a lot. I came into the fire department when I was 22 years old. The fire department grew me up. I was on special teams, the dive team, heavy extrication, and rope repealing, and it helped me to conquer fears,” Pervine said.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority hired Pervine in 2021. He is the first Black person to hold the title, making him a trailblazer for other aspiring firefighters in the community.

Before that, he held various leadership roles during his 35-year career with the Indianapolis Fire Department. His leadership is centered around a community-oriented approach that prioritizes safety and communication.

“Every morning, I have to have it in my mind that this could be the day. I have to walk through my mind and ask, ‘What would I do if A, B, and C happen?’ I have to think about what could happen because the world’s eye will be on me,” Pervine said.

Chief Pervine says he is committed to continuing his legacy of promoting safety at the airport and improving the lives of Hoosiers. His accomplishment marks a significant moment in the city’s history and exemplifies how diversity and inclusion can be achieved in the workplace.

IAA seeks people interested in becoming firefighters’ EMTs, and will host career outreach programs this spring.