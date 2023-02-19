Celebrating Black History

Life & Times of Frederick Douglass

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As WISH-TV celebrates Black History Month, a special guest joined Sunday’s Daybreak to share information about a special event highlighting Frederick Douglass.

Susan Hall-Dotson is the curator of African-American collections with the Indiana Historical Society. She discussed what attendees can expect to see at the event.

Reservations are required. Those interested in attending can find out more information on Indianahistory.org.

