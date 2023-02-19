Celebrating Black History

Life & Times of Frederick Douglass

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As WISH-TV celebrates Black History Month, a special guest joined Sunday’s Daybreak to share information about a special event highlighting Frederick Douglass.

Susan Hall-Dotson is the curator of African-American collections with the Indiana Historical Society. She discussed what attendees can expect to see at the event.

Reservations are required. Those interested in attending can find out more information on Indianahistory.org.

For more details, please watch the video above.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Brittney Griner signs one-year deal with Phoenix Mercury

National /

1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings believed to be connected, police say. The killer is still at large

National /

Community Link: One-on-one with Pacers president & COO

Community Link /

Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.