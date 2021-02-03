New limited gallery tours at Indiana State Museum during Black History month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New artifacts with be on display during limited gallery tours during Black History Month at the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.

The museum is known to tell history that has brought significance to the state, but curators will be sharing new information on African Americans that you may or may not be familiar with starting this Friday.

The gallery tour will highlight champion cyclist Major Taylor who was born in Marion County and has set many world records. Guests will also learn about the Ampey Brothers who are some of the first black people who have fought in the Civil War.

Abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ book is also on display that discusses how there is no better right to citizenship than to protect and serve your country.

Lastly, entrepreneur and philanthropist Madam C.J Walker who created a line of hair products during a time most black people didn’t have the resources for proper hygiene to feel beautiful.

“The tours are a way that we can go beyond the label. There are labels in the exhibit space that tell general information about the individuals and what they did, but with the tour we have time to discuss how do we connect the stories of these individuals to the larger story and what more can we tell about their lives,” said social history curator Kisha Tandy.

Gallery tours are available Feb. 5, Feb. 6 and Feb.12 at 11 a.m. Each is an hour long.

Tickets are recommended to be purchased online due to capacity limits inside the museum.