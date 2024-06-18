The meaning behind Juneteenth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WISH) — As Juneteenth approaches Wednesday, many Americans are delving into its historical significance.

Originating in Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union soldiers brought news of freedom to more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The National Civil Rights Museum, which is located where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, stands as a symbol of the struggle for civil rights in America. From its historical roots in slavery to more recent movements for equality, the museum offers a comprehensive journey through the American Civil Rights movement.

Ryan Jones, Juneteenth program manager at the National Civil Rights Museum, emphasized the holiday’s significance in an interview with News 8.

In an interview with News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner, Jones discussed the importance of observing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.