Ambulance group honors Indiana EMS professional for dedication, mentorship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency medical technician has been named the 2024 American Ambulance Association Stars of Life recipient.

Steve Emery’s contributions are being celebrated on a national level, honoring a legacy of resilience, commitment, and care for his community.

The Stars of Life award is a prestigious honor highlighting EMS professionals who go above and beyond in their service to the community.

“It feels good. It feels really good,” Emery said Monday.

Emery’s journey in EMS began in 1978 when he earned his certification through the Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department. He recently retired this year from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Fire Department. Emery served at Aid Ambulance, Rural Metro, and, since 2014, Seals Ambulance, where he’s described as a pillar of support and mentorship.

“I do some 911 but mostly just transports like hospital-to-hospital transports. I’ve gotten to do a lot of neat things,” he said. “I worked on the track rescue team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so I’ve been in the pit, and I’ve been on the sidelines for NFL games a few times, so that’s neat.

At Seals Ambulance, Emery has fostered a culture of camaraderie. As he sees it, always being willing to assist, being reliable and showing leadership is key. “I’m doing the best I can to help people.”

Although he’s retired, Emery likes to be of service and still volunteers his time. His legacy continues at Seals Ambulance with colleagues describing his commitment to career as having shaped the evolution of EMS in Indiana. For people new to the industry, Emery says, it’s important to be committed to the work.

“Do the best they can with what they got to work with and whatever it takes to help the patient,” Emery said.

Emery will be formally recognized Nov. 11-14 in Washington, D.C. Honorees can attend an awards ceremony and visit with their respective U.S. senators and representatives.