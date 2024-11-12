Kokomo honors America’s first female Marine with new monument

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo honored a pioneering woman who broke barriers as the first female Marine in U.S. History.

Opha May Johnson’s enlistment paved the way for countless women who have since served their country.

“If you think about Opha May Johnson, she became a Marine in 1918. That was two years before we had the right to vote as women, so she was truly a trailblazer,” Robin Williams, Vice President of the Howard County Memorial Corporation

She never received the recognition she deserved until 2018, when the Women Marines Association placed a marker at her unmarked grave in Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

On Veteran’s Day, the Howard County Memorial Corporation unveiled a monument for Johnson at the Howard County Veterans Memorial Park in Kokomo, Indiana, raising over $100,000 through grants and donations.

“In addition to that, we had a lot of funding coming in from veterans organizations and women who are involved in the military,” said Williams.

The monument features three walls including a bronze relief portrait, Johnson’s biography, and a Kokomo stained glass logo of the United States Marine Corps created by a local artisan. As Williams sees it, the tribute celebrates women heroes in Indiana and the overall expanding roles in the military.

“I think it’s a stellar exemplar of what is possible,” said Williams.

For women in the armed forces, the monument dedication is more than a memorial. It’s a testament to the progress they’ve made.

“It will encourage women to want to pursue careers in the military, and certainly to be strong and have a strong resolve in everything that they do in life,” said Williams.

The dedication comes after several proposed location changes. The project was delayed when additional funds were needed to help offset the cost of building at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“It’s been really challenging, but we’ve had a lot of support along the way, and certainly the support from the state has been invaluable,” said Williams.