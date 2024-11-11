Indy Veterans Day parade brings veteran full circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steven Street never could have imagined he would be standing here today.

Standing on the steps of the Indiana War Memorial, the retired Army sergeant major watched active and former personnel, their supporters and the marching bands file past. Unlike most of the veterans in the parade and lining the sidewalk, he saw the parade from the inside before he ever enlisted.

Street told News 8 he marched in the parade with the John Marshall High School JROTC corps all four years of high school. After he graduated, he enlisted, kicking off what would turn out to be a 27-year Army career.

“I had no idea that I would end up staying in as long as I did, but opportunity after opportunity, I would reenlist for whatever that opportunity was and next thing you know, you’re over 20 (years),” he said.

Street said his time in the Army included assignments in the 3rd Infantry and 82nd Airborne divisions, plus service as a recruiter and as a drill sergeant. He deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. He said the two biggest things he took away from his military career were exposure to different people and cultures and the opportunity to serve.

“Different jobs that I’ve had since I retired, I took those attributes and exposures with me and ultimately, I like to think it made me a better asset to any company or other careers I’ve gone into,” he said.

Street returned home to Indianapolis after he retired four years ago. He said he now tries to watch the parade every year. He’s grateful for the appreciation shown to veterans like him.

Street said the best way to repay veterans for their service is to encourage current servicemembers to remember their own objectives for joining.

“There’s times where you are trying to figure out why are you here, but keep those individuals encouraged and keep them uplifted in prayer as they serve in various locations throughout the world,” he said.

Street said if you are considering joining the armed forces, research your options ahead of time and ask recruiters lots of questions. The way to have a good experience in the military is to join the branch that best fits what you want to do.