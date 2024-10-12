Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

by: Katie Cox
Posted: / Updated:

This month we’re Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the significant cultural and social contributions of Indiana’s Hispanic community. Our guests include Historian Nicole Martinez LaGrand, who discusses her book documenting over a century of Latino history in the state, Puerto Rican artist Margarita Garcia and Mexican-born ice sculptor Jose Hernandez, who have made lasting impacts through their artistic endeavors.

We also feature Eskenazi Health’s new Spanish-language Life Balance program, designed to address health disparities in the Hispanic community, and spotlighted local business owner Luz Quiza, whose shop, Super Tortas Estilo Barrio, thrives with the support of the Latino Business Network.

You can watch the full special in the video player above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IU Health Hispanic interpreter bridges...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Día de Muertos events return...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Harmonizing worlds: The remarkable tale...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
‘Havana: Generations of Dreams’ art...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Indiana solving its construction worker...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Colombian doctor revolutionized Hispanic health...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
University of Indianapolis hosts Hispanic...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Fiesta celebrates Indiana’s Latino culture
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /