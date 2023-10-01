Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Día Latino de Lawrence
Dia Latino De Lawrence Festival
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence community celebrated the Latino culture’s richness and diversity at Día Latino de Lawrence Saturday.
The festival took place at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. News 8’s Camila Fernandez was the master of ceremonies.
The event commemorated Latino culture with a vibrant celebration featuring food, dance, art, and crafts.
The event involved several collaborating partners, namely Arts for Lawrence, the City of Lawrence, the Lawrence Township School Foundation, the Indianapolis Public Library Fort Ben branch, and MSD of Lawrence Township.
Performances included:
- Latin Dances by Forest Glen Elementary
- Fall Creek Valley Advanced Choir
- A bilingual reading from the Indianapolis Public Library
- Latin Songs and Dances by Skiles Test Elementary
- Ballet Mosaicos and Mosaicos Kids
- National Heritage Tour and Dance by Mary Castle Elementary
- MS Records
- Fall Creek Vallely’s Hip Dance Team
- Merengue Dominicano by Sunnyside Elementary
The event showcased various forms of artistic expression, including dance, music, art, and crafts, promoting creativity and cultural expression.