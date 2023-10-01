Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Día Latino de Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence community celebrated the Latino culture’s richness and diversity at Día Latino de Lawrence Saturday.

The festival took place at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. News 8’s Camila Fernandez was the master of ceremonies.

The event commemorated Latino culture with a vibrant celebration featuring food, dance, art, and crafts.

The event involved several collaborating partners, namely Arts for Lawrence, the City of Lawrence, the Lawrence Township School Foundation, the Indianapolis Public Library Fort Ben branch, and MSD of Lawrence Township.

Performances included:

Latin Dances by Forest Glen Elementary

Fall Creek Valley Advanced Choir

A bilingual reading from the Indianapolis Public Library

Latin Songs and Dances by Skiles Test Elementary

Ballet Mosaicos and Mosaicos Kids

National Heritage Tour and Dance by Mary Castle Elementary

MS Records

Fall Creek Vallely’s Hip Dance Team

Merengue Dominicano by Sunnyside Elementary

The event showcased various forms of artistic expression, including dance, music, art, and crafts, promoting creativity and cultural expression.