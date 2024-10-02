‘Havana: Generations of Dreams’ art show comes to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day art show in the Factory Arts District will showcase the captivating works of three Cuban artists and offer vibrant Cuban culture.

Dirk Lance, founder of Cuban Art Indy, said, “I initially visited and purchased a couple of art pieces, never knowing who the artist was. After staring at them for a year on my wall, I decided to track this person down and discovered that it was a gentleman named Raul Lopez Aguilar.”

Lopez Aguilar has several pieces in this exhibit “Havana: Generations of Dreams,” which delves into the dynamic Cuban art scene.

Lance described Lopez Aguilar’s artwork as whimsical, chaotic, and surreal. “He kept sending me so many things that I liked that I just started accumulating so much that I realized I created an art show. Then, it told me I could put on an actual show if I got a few more artists.”

The exhibit features 60 paintings by Lopez Aguilar and two other artists, Lidia Aguilera and Viviana Mendez. Unfortunately, the other two will be unable to attend the exhibit that begins Friday.

Lance said, “I know they would want to be here and would love to see their artwork displayed, but the government will not let them leave. It’s an unfortunate reality, and I hope that changes.”

The featured artwork looks into the depths of the current Cuban art movement, which is informed by the past but grasping for a better future.

Lance said, “Viviana is 19 years old and just beginning in the art world. Raul is in his mid-to-late 30s, and he’s been doing it for a while. Then, you come to Lidia Aguilera, who is approx. 92 years old. She’s been there and done that for almost 70 years in the Cuban art scene. As both a sculptor and a painter. It’s this incredible tapestry of how people’s careers transcend generations.”

The exhibit explores the vivid imagery associated with each artist’s examination of self and the struggle to make sense of an ever-growing Cuban migration. “If nothing else, come and experience the art, and all the pieces are available for purchase,” Lance said.

The exhibit will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday as part of The Factory Art District’s First Friday Art Walk.

An RSVP-only event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday will feature Cuban-themed cocktails from 8th Day Distillery, Cuban-themed food provided by YATS, and Cuban and Latin music by harpist Jan Aldridge-Clark. To attend Saturday’s event, email cubanaryindy@gmail.com.

(Image from Cuban Art Indy/Raul Lopez Aguilar’s “La Nino Del Gorro”)

(Image from Cuban Art Indy/Viviana Mendez’s “Introspeccion”)