IU Health Hispanic interpreter bridges cultures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lizett Itai Cortes Perez dedicates her career to bridging the gap between healthcare providers and patients through precise and empathetic translation.

“Hispanics are highly requested for translation,” said Lizett Itai Cortes Perez, a Spanish interpreter at IU Health. Spanish is a significant need because we have a lot of patients who speak the language here.”

Perez’s journey with IU Health began four months ago when she recognized the vital need for more interpreters in the healthcare system.

“Coming to a country and not being able to understand and to talk directly to them,” Perez said. “We are there to be their voice, help voice concerns, and help them understand the medical terminology they aren’t familiar with.”

She is laser-focused on ensuring patients feel heard, understood, and empowered to make informed decisions about their health. She notes the need for more skilled interpreters only grows more pressing.

“I feel that there should be many more social workers that speak Spanish,” Perez said. “It’s okay because that’s our job to interpret for them, but I think with the social workers, sometimes patients close up. If they spoke in their language, it would be easier for them to communicate one-on-one.”

Perez’s contributions extend far beyond her work as an interpreter. She also uses her creative talents to design and decorate stunning evening gowns for the annual “Dia de Muertos celebration.”

“Whenever there is a cultural event, I always try to participate and be present,” Perez said. “This time, I participated in a local competition, and I had this dress. So, my idea was to create marigolds because that’s the traditional Dia de Muertos flower.”

Perez recently became a U.S. citizen this past August after years of navigating the complexities of the immigration system.

“Always be proud of where you’re coming from and where you’re going next!” Perez said.

Perez will make her second appearance in the Catrina Parade, donning her latest Day of the Dead gown, at The Eiteljorg Museum on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Provided Photo/Lizett Itai Cortes Perez/Day of The Dead Celebration 2023)