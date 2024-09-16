Mexican Independence Day celebration at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have eagerly awaited the arrival of El Grito, a celebration of Mexican Independence Day that marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Passionate cries of freedom echoed throughout Garfield Park as the sense of unity and pride extended beyond the boundaries of culture and language.

“El Grito means shout. It’s the shout that began the independence movement in 1810,” said Leticia Maki Teramoto, Mexican consul general for the Mexican Consulate Indianapolis. So, that’s why we call it El Grito. It’s a Colloquial war, but it’s also a national war that anyone understands.”

Hoosiers adorned in the colors of the Mexican flag immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of their shared heritage. This celebration extends far beyond Mexico. The vibrant Hispanic and Latin communities are all coming together to honor the rich diversity of cultures enriching the state of Indiana.

“We want our vulnerable communities to know that the Consulate of Mexico Indianapolis is here to help you,” Teramoto said. “We can offer you information even though we can only serve the Mexican people from Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. We can also share valuable information about lawyers, shelters, and health.”

Hoosiers of all backgrounds are immersed in Latin America’s sights, sounds, and flavors. From educational workshops to captivating performances.

“We performed several pieces from different states of Mexico. We have various dresses, Guererro, from the south part of Mexico, and the most represented, Jalisco,” said Carol Núñez, artistic director of Grupo Folclorico Macehuani.

Folk dance group Grupo Macehuani took center stage with intricate footwork and vibrant costumes captivating the crowd.

“We are busy throughout September and October because we have the Day of The Dead, another important day for us,” Núñez said. “So, now we are booked for the whole month!”

A chorus of voices displaying patriotism and enthusiasm for the Hispanic heritage they hold dear.