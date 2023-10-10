Netflix launches new reggaetón show to inspire future artists

Netflix is launching a new reggaetón inspired comedy show on October 19. The series “NEON” was executive produced by Puerto Rican reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee.

The new show “NEON” is about an aspiring reggaetón star who moves to Miami with some friends with a goal to make it big in the Latin music world. The show will take viewers along the journey and see the type of obstacles artists face when trying to become successful in the world of reggaetón.

Billboard Español Chief Content Officer Leila Cobo stated, “If you are an artist or dream of working in music, you can relate to the themes of this show.”

Daddy Yankee is one of the most streamed Latin artists in the world. Yankee started his career back in 2004 with his hit single “Gasolina,” which broke records internationally. Daddy Yankee is seen as one of the most influential Latin artists in the reggaetón world and just finished his final tour in the U.S “La Ultima Vuelta world tour” it was his eighth and final farewell tour. Working on a project like this, Yankee will continue to leave his mark in the Latin industry.

According to Billboard, “Latin music’s revenue surpassed the $1 billion dollar mark for the first time ever”. Latin music has been taking over the globe. For the first time ever this past year Latin artist Peso Pluma became the first regional Mexican singer to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Even global pop stars like Drake are collaborating with reggaetón artists to change the music industry. Drake recently dropped a new song with reggaetón artist Bad Bunny.

The series is a Netflix Original and all eight episodes of season one will be released on October 19.