New mural on Indy’s Mexican Consulate wall celebrates 200 years of U.S.-Mexico relations

The mural on an outside wall of the Mexican Consulate of Indianapolis. The mural was created by two local Mexican artists to celebrate the 200-year anniversary of the diplomatic partnership between the United States and Mexico. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — They say two brains are better than one. And in Indianapolis, a group of Hispanic women is making a positive impact on the Mexican Consulate through the arts.

“It feels really nice to kind of be seen by my community, and the people that work here too are always super nice,” Alejandra Carillo said.

Local Mexican-American artists Joy Hernandez and Alejandra Carrillo are on a mission to paint a mural on the Mexican Consulate’s outside wall facing Lord Street.

With every stroke of colorful paint, a formerly empty space on the consulate’s wall is taking a transformative turn for Indy’s Mexican community.

“The act itself is like, it’s kind of a testament to what Hispanic people come to this country to do, and the dreams that they kind of pursue here, and the dreams that they kind of pursue here,” Carrillo said.

The Head Consul of the Mexican Consulate, Maki Teramoto, says it’s a celebration of the cultures of Mexico and Indiana coming together and the rest of the nation.

“We are celebrating, through 2023, the 200th anniversary of the U.S.-Mexico bilateral relationship. The diplomatic relationship was established 200 years ago, so this was a very good opportunity to have this mural done,” Teramoto said.

Featured in the mural are a monarch butterfly, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway pagoda next to a race car, and a feathered serpent, among other things that represent the two communities that are hundreds of miles apart.

“The corn, the maze… It’s something we have in common. The monarch butterfly because of their migration flow through all North America and some other elements like the axolotl, which is endemic to Mexico,” Teramoto said.

The artists began their work in the summer and aim to finish by the end of October, all thanks to a partnership between the consulate and Arte Mexicano en Indiana.

Carrillo says she hopes also to inspire young Hispanic artists to follow their dreams.

“I grew up in a very white area, so it was kind of hard to see myself in this light, but now that I’m here, I kind of want to make those spaces for our people,” Carrillo said.

The Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis also says they’re looking forward to celebrating with the Indianapolis community for years to come.