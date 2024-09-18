Indiana’s oldest Spanish-speaking radio station grows with Latino community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the crackling static of radio airwaves emerges a symphony of Spanish melodies, lively talk shows, and engaging discussions celebrating Latino culture’s richness.

Manuel Sepulveda, program director for Continental Broadcast Group, said, “Over the years, it’s grown a lot since the Latino community has grown a lot here in Indianapolis 18 years ago. When I arrived, the Latino community wasn’t as big as it is now. Now, we’ve got people coming from Mexico and Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.”

Radio Latina 107.1 FM is the oldest Spanish-speaking station in Indiana, and one of three that serves the Hispanic community in Indianapolis. It has become a bridge connecting generations, countries, and stories.

“Our signature event every year is Dia de La Familia, or Family Day. We bring nationally recorded artists as well as some local bands and groups. We got over 15,000 people that day,” Sepulveda said.

The station plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of unity, either through the latest reggaeton hit or a community event announcement. “Poncho” and other Radio 107.1 FM personalities are the lifeblood of the community.

Alfonso Romero, known as “Poncho,” said, “Well, people are working during the summer. The heat makes them all walk around a bit sad or tired, and our job is not to try to help them, but to have good vibes and to lift their spirits more than anything.”

His message extends beyond uplifting others with an emotional reminder to the Hispanic community. “The only thing I recommend, and my message, is that we must behave well and respect the laws of this country so that, later, they don’t want to kick us out of the country because of how things are going right now.”

It’s a plea for understanding and harmony, and a call to stand as pillars of strength in the face of adversity. “It’s a means of communication; it is a way of reaching all the families to transmit to them, more than anything, a message from our countries as well and of the many needs in the community.”

Americans observe Hispanic Heritage Month from Sunday through Oct. 15.

(Provided Photo/Radio Latina 107.1)