Indiana solving its construction worker demand with diverse talent

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Revolt Staffing has seen a surge in demand for a wide range of positions, including skilled laborers, heavy equipment operators, and other specialized roles.

Antonio Martinez, co-president of Revolt Staffing, said, “Construction is a booming industry. Here in central Indiana, we have a lot of big projects that are going on, from hotels to the airport and the IU (Indiana University) expansion. There’s a lot of need for skilled labor.”

The Hispanic Business Council has played a crucial role in helping Revolt Staffing navigate the growing demand and expand its reach within the construction industry. “Most of the need is general construction and heavy equipment operators; we also provide metal roofers and carpenters. There are so many different traits that have that skill attached to them,” Martinez said.

Revolt Staffing has stayed on industry trends, forged vital partnerships, and elevated its service offerings to align with market demands. “There is a lot of need for qualified workers so we’re happy to help those workers connect with the right company,” Martinez said.

The Hispanic Business Council’s support has been instrumental in enhancing capabilities and expanding its reach within the community through networking opportunities, educational resources, and mentorship programs.

Marcela Montero, director of the Hispanic Business Council, said, “It feels fantastic! They have been in business for three years, and one year since they’ve been connected with the Indy Chamber and the Hispanic Business Council. Seeing them engaging and participating in our programs has been amazing because we’ve seen their growth.”

Revolt Staffing’s personalized approach has fostered trust and long-term relationships with clients, contributing to its reputation as a trusted partner in the construction industry.

Montero said, “The Hispanic community continues growing, and we have entrepreneurship experience. We see a lot of new businesses opening, and they are not afraid of risk. They are risk-takers, and we are here to provide them with the tools, education, and resources they need to be successful,” Montero said.