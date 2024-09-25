University of Indianapolis hosts Hispanic art exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vibrant mosaic of culture and heritage is coming to life at the University of Indianapolis.

It’s the art exhibit “To The Roots, Embracing Heritage.”

The exhibition uses diverse artistic mediums to showcase the resilience and beauty of cultural roots, which is especially meaningful at the University of Indianapolis, where students note the relatively small Hispanic population.

Imelda Pozos, a UIndy undergraduate student, said, “The artwork doesn’t solely represent Hispanic and Latino culture, but mostly, it is made by Hispanic and Latino individuals. We have people who originate from Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico. The artists from those decades are showing their artwork here.”

The UIndy exhibition provides a platform for students to see their heritage represented and appreciated.

Leslie Samperio, a UIndy graduate student, said, “I know that there are sometimes stereotypes within our culture that we can’t be sure of because of how we look or how we might be or come about. However, as you can see with this art gallery, many students have succeeded in doing something out of the ordinary.”

A standout feature is an interactive map that encourages students to explore the diverse origins of their peers, faculty, and community members, which extend far beyond Mexico.

CariAnn Freed, director of institutional being at UIndy, said, “One thing that I wanted to emphasize in this gallery is the experience of English-language learners and having an opportunity to work with our students, and all of the art descriptions are translated.”

“Hasta Las Raices: To The Roots” offers a unique opportunity to experience a space of reflection, dialogue, and appreciation of our community’s diverse backgrounds.

Samperio said, “I think we should do a whole Hispanic-oriented art gallery just because it is such a big space, and it is important to show students that there is an area they can come to outside the whole campus that is just for them.”

Through December, visitors are invited to explore the diverse and vibrant heritage that defines the Hispanic experience, strength, and identity.