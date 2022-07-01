‘Celebrating Pride’ 2022

Celebrating Pride

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Pride Festival began in 1996 as a weeklong celebration along the downtown canal.

The event later grew and moved to the American Legion Mall, eventually settling in 2017 at its current home in Military Park after a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 8’s “Celebrating Pride” special on Thursday takes a look at this year’s Indy Pride Parade, a new historical marker, and the people and organizations that celebrate pride and remember the advances in the LGBTQ community every day.