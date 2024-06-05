DJ Big Baby talks Indy Pride, upcoming performance

A group marches in the Indy Pride Parade on June 10, 2023. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Pride festival is just days away. It will be full of great events highlighting the many intersectional aspects of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as several performances.

DJ Big Baby, one of the musical acts, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the festival and their upcoming performance.

“I’m always excited for pride. Pride is just a great time, a great experience. There’s always something different.” Big Baby said.

For nearly a decade, the DJ has been entertaining audiences across Indiana. When it comes to keeping things fresh, they say it’s just like anything in life.

“There’s always something new that you can learn or put into DJ-ing,” Big Baby said.

The entertainer will take the stage at Indy Pride Festival 2024. As much as they are excited to perform, they’re also excited about the famous acts coming to town to take the stage.

“I’m excited to see Jackola play again. Thelma Houston is going to be on the main stage, so that’s exciting!”

For tickets or additional information, visit Indy Pride’s website. Watch the full interview above to hear more.