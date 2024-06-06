Giving homeless gay youths a place to belong

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jenni White, executive director at Trinity Haven, said, “We had young people on their 18th birthday packed all their things and moved to Trinity Haven because they know on their 18th birthday they would be kicked out of their house.”

For three years, Trinity Haven has established itself as a safe place where up to 10 homeless LGBTQ+ youths can stay for up to two years. Donations pay all expenses, including food, electricity, clothing.

A recent study by Out Leadership found Indiana ranks among the worst states for LGBTQ+ people. The study looked at various categories including legal and nondiscriminatory protections, youth and family support, health access, and safety.

Indiana ranked in the bottom 10 of the worst states due partly to a lack of youth resources, including gender-affirming care, and protection from religious conversion therapy.

White agrees that the state isn’t welcoming nor is it safe. “The whole state? No. Hands down. That’s a full answer. Here in Indianapolis, it’s better.”

White and her team have seen Indiana’s pain it firsthand, such as youths applying to stay who had nowhere else to go.

Will Turpin-Doty, associate director at Trinity Haven, said, “There’s a lot of traumas, hurt and pain, especially if they have to be on the streets. When they’re here they realize they can just exist, be young people trying to figure life out.”

Gay youths have a 120% higher risk of experiencing homelessness compared to their straight counterparts, according to the National Network for Youth. But, Trinity Haven says, this percentage is an undercount.

White said, “We’re here to support those young people as they move through life of transition until they find their own stability. It’s a beautiful thing to watch and witness.”

Trinity Haven staff told News 8 that it is not just a place to land for some, but a place where they can find themselves.

“People who come here say, ‘I’m at home. I felt peace. I felt like I could be my real self. I can be embraced and live my authentic life,'” Turpin-Doty said.

While Trinity Haven can house only 10 people, it also has another program that matches youths with host homes in the community. Trinity Haven says tell 81% of LGBTQ+ youths who moved on from its sites or program have found their own housing.