LGBTQ+ individuals of all faiths unite at Riverside Park event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Pride is hosting an Interfaith Celebration at Riverside Park Sunday morning to welcome and create a safe place for LGBTQ+ people of all faiths, including agnostic and atheistic individuals, to come together and celebrate their unique journeys.

The organizers say they want the event to create a welcoming and inclusive space where participants can find strength, healing, and a sense of belonging. In addition, they plan to recognize the unique challenges the queer community has faced in religious settings.

During the event, participants can share their stories and contribute to a communal altar, placing sacred objects that symbolize their personal experiences and beliefs.

They can also contribute to a collective work of art, representing their shared journey. While allies are welcome to attend, its organizers are asking people to respect the storytelling of queer individuals by allowing them to share their experiences.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.