Tibbs Drive-In hosts Indy Pride movie night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Friday, Tibbs Drive-In Theatre will host a movie night to celebrate Pride month.

The movie night will start at 8 p.m. and will run until 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for kids.

The event will feature the highly anticipated remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the animated movie “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Blackening,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating arrangements, including lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. People can also watch movies from their cars.

For those craving movie snacks, Tibbs Drive-In will have concessions, including a variety of treats like popcorn, hotdogs, and fountain sodas.

News 8 spoke with Shelly Sinder, the Executive Director of Indy Pride, about why she thinks creating a safe and inclusive for all attendees is important.

“It is important, especially in this day and age, that our LGBTQ+ community members feel a sense of belonging and can go to places they feel safe in. And we believe that this event will be one of those, and so we know that lots of people from all across the state will be coming up for this event and being able to not only see a good movie but also be able to connect with some of the LGBTQ+ Hoosiers of Indiana,” Snider said.

Guest can sit through all the movies. However, visitors are asked to show up early.

Other upcoming Indy Pride events include the Indiana Pride of Color Ball on Sunday and next week’s Asian Pacific Islander and Latinx Pride event at The Vogue.