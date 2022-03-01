Celebrating Women's History

Celebrating 100 years of a woman’s right to vote

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Supreme Court delivered a decision that guaranteed women the right to vote 100 years ago this week.

The Johnson County Library Franklin Branch has a new exhibit to honor the occasion. It’s called “Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana.”

The 7-foot tall, freestanding exhibit will be available to view until March 31, 2022.

“We look forward to celebrating Women’s History Month in March by sharing this exhibit with our community which reminds us of the struggles for equal rights and the historic victories we’ve seen since the adoption of the 19th Amendment,” stated Melanie Bishop, adult reference librarian at the Franklin Branch Library.

The exhibit features photos and text detailing Hoosier women’s efforts to secure their right to vote through meetings, campaigns and other grassroots efforts.

People can see information and photographs from the first Indiana Woman’s Rights Convention held in Dublin, Indiana, in 1851, to the sanction of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Guests can see the timeline of setbacks and advancements these women experienced in their determination to have the right to vote.