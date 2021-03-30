John Mellencamp discovers singer got start with classical music

(WISH) — In her senior year at Indiana University, Jenn Cristy was breaking Big Ten swimming records, but fate had other plans for her.

She was discovered by Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp when she sang the national anthem at an IU basketball game that he attended. He asked her to sing back-up for his 2001 tour, and she was suddenly on the road.

In 2003, she started her solo career as a singer-songwriter. From then on, she would be swimming in a very different kind of pool and her life would always be unique.