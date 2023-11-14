Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Eskenazi Health paramedic Kevin Lloyd shares how being a veteran has impacted his career

Kevin Lloyd Eskenazi Health Celebrating Veterans

by: Jenny Moreno
Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Lloyd is a paramedic working at the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Before starting his career at Eskenazi, Kevin spent years as a combat medic and Military police officer.

“A lot of people believe veterans who have seen combat come back with a lot of trauma in their background, and that is not always the case,” Lloyd said.

Kevin is happy to be in a position to help when veterans come seeking for help after going through trauma or facing a particular situation in life.

“When they come to us it is nice to let them know I am a former vet, and that I am able to understand what they are going through and meet their needs”.

After letting several veterans know that he is a vet, Kevin is able to see the deep breath of relief coming from those seeking help.

Building relationships is important to Kevin. He is able to see people come in at their worst state and leave stable which is such a joy, and makes Kevin love the position he is in to help others.

To learn more about the services Eskenazi Health provides, click here. For more information about veteran services from the state of Indiana click here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Eskenazi Health doctor and veteran...
Celebrating Moments /
Helping Veterans and Families organization...
Celebrating Moments /
106-year-old Navy vet named grand...
Celebrating Heroes /
Day of the Dead alter...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Nonprofit matches veterans with their...
Celebrating Moments /
Share a photo of your...
Community /
Latinas Welding Guild offers welding...
Celebrating Moments /
Students at Vision Academy celebrate...
Celebrating Moments /