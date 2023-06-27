Examining the impact of domestic violence on the LGBTQ+ community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Domestic violence and abuse can affect anyone, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The LGBTQ+ community sees rates of violent crime that are higher than they would be in a straight relationship,” Maggie Moore, communications coordinator for the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said.

From 2017 to 2020, the rate of domestic violence against lesbian or gay Americans was more than two times the rate for non-LGBTQ+ persons, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Moore is familiar with stories of people impacted by interpersonal violence and said stalking at work or online can be a red flag that your relationship is in danger.

“Over half of the LGBTQIA community nationally has been victims of harassment, threats, stalking, and other things like that online,” Moore said. ” One in three women have experienced this, so it’s a very real problem that does affect this community differently.”

It is important to recognize the signs of domestic violence. If you are in need of assistance, contact the free statewide domestic violence hotline at 800-332-7385.