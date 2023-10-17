First Annual Hoosier Latino Celebration at the Indiana Historical Society

Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 20th and the Indiana Historical Society celebrated by creating the first annual Hoosier Latino Celebration! The new program at IHS highlighted Hispanic Culture through art, food, clothes, discussion and much more.

At Eli-Lily hall at the Indiana Historical Society, there is an art exhibit called “El popular.” This painting honors some of the first Mexican entrepreneurs who started off making chocolate and various Mexican foods in the States.

Artist Justin Favela drew inspiration from the Hispanic culture’s Catholic roots when creating his paintings displayed at the Indiana Historical Society.

The Indiana Historical Society is providing an outlet for Hoosiers to learn about Hispanic culture. Just like Jody Blankenship President and CEO of IHS stated “Latino stories are Indiana Stories”.