Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

India Johnson shares what Juneteenth means to her

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

India Johnson Washington is an Indianapolis influencer who shared what the holiday of Juneteenth means to her. She said it is a celebration of being able to choose your own journey.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and delivered the news of the Emancipation Proclamation and effectively ending slavery in the last Confederate state.

“They went through slavery, they went through Jim Crow, they went through the Civil Rights Movement, and whether they were activists or not they lived and persisted through it,” she says. “I have no choice but to live and persist through everything that I’m going through, because they did it, and otherwise I would not be here.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Black community in the...
All Indiana /
Professor Lasana Kazembe shares the...
Celebrating Moments /
Meet Teresa Clay, Miss Indy...
Celebrating Moments /
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site gears...
Celebrating Moments /
Paws & Think pet therapy...
Celebrating Pride /
8 Black-owned businesses to celebrate...
Celebrating Moments /
Teachers awarded for excellence in...
Focused on Family and Community /
Watch: Sights and sounds of...
Celebrating Moments /