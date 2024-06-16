Indy Juneteenth Festival celebrates art and culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indy Juneteenth Festival brought networking, business, and artistic opportunities to attendees on Saturday afternoon.

The celebrations started with the annual parade beginning at 10 a.m., and the festival began at noon.

The festival featured food trucks, games, vendors, and bounce houses, but it isn’t just a good time for some.

“Do you know how many people that are not aware of this particular holiday, so to hold events like this and to get people aware, and to be embracing and get people involved in this culture, that’s freedom,” Miss Indy Juneteenth 2024 Rachelle Jackson said.

Much of that freedom was expressed through art at the festival.

“I performed a song I wrote called ‘In Living Color,’ it’s a song that is inspired by today’s times,” artist Curtis Gaedie, or Pisces the Poet, said, after performing at the festival.

The spirit of the holiday was also expressed through business opportunities.

DeShonda Patterson is the owner of Different Day Baked Goods.

“You name it, I can bake it,” Patterson said. “This is a great opportunity for me to get our family business’ name out there.”

P Styled Kreations owner Pernecia Ferguson said she is grateful for the opportunity to sell her upcycled denim pieces and customized jewelry at the festival. It’s her third year there.

“I customize my own jewelry, I upcycle blue jean jackets, I repurpose jackets.” Ferguson said.

The festival also offered a chance for some parents to pass along traditions to their children.

Kwashaad Smith, who lives on the west side of Indianapolis, brought his second grade son out for the fun.

“It means everything, because we got on stage to rock the mic together,” Smith said.