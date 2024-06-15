Indy kicks off Juneteenth celebrations for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last year’s Juneteenth festivities attracted around 10,000 visitors, and even more are expected this year with the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials bringing tourists to the Circle City.

“We are having our 7th annual Juneteenth celebration, and we’re going to have things for the entire family,” said Indy Juneteenth Inc. Co-Founder and Executive Director James Webb.

“We’ve got live performances. We’ve got beer gardens for the adults. We have VIP sections, and health and wellness villages,” Webb said.

From food trucks to educational stations. You will find it all at Military Park. There will also be over 170 vendors to shop at while supporting small businesses.

“Tomorrow is our festival and parade. Our parade begins at 10 a.m. on Indiana Avenue by Madam Walker, and at noon, we will start the big festival, and that will end around 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.,” said Indy Juneteenth Inc. Program Manager Twjonia Webb.

From a parade to live jazz performances, these celebrations not only offer a feast for the senses, but also emphasize the profound importance of Juneteenth’s history and legacy.

“Although, I am African American, in our school systems, they did not teach that part of history. It is very important to me that we, number one, reach the children, and that they are being observant,” Twjonia said.

Admission to all Juneteenth events will be free for everyone to attend.

“All of these events are family-friendly and very focused on kids learning more about the history of the United States, and just have a good time,” said White River State Park Director of Events Lizzie Nunn.

For parents with children who are skeptical of the warm weather, the Indiana State Museum and the Eiteljorg Museum will be open for cooler activities. The Eiteljorg Museum and Indiana State Museum will offer free admission to visitors for Juneteenth on June 15.

