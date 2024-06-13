Juneteenth Foodways Festival to celebrate Black culinary traditions and local businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host the Juneteenth Foodways Festival on Friday, a vibrant celebration of Black culinary heritage.

This free event, going into its third year, aims to honor the rich traditions of Black cuisine and highlight the contributions of local Black-owned businesses.

The festival will feature a variety of dishes from 26 local food partners, including the popular Taco Soul.

Mycoe Andrews, CEO of Taco Soul, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the festival.

“We whipped up some teriyaki chicken quesadillas and teriyaki chicken tacos today, but at the event, we’ll also have Korean steak, spicy chicken, and churros,” he said. “It’s really for brand exposure for us and, obviously, giving back as well.”

The festival will also spotlight the story of Dolly Johnson, a pioneering Black woman who served as the White House chef for President Benjamin Harrison. Johnson’s culinary expertise extended beyond her tenure at the White House; she later opened several successful restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky.

Shanet Wallace, special events coordinator for the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, emphasized the importance of Johnson’s legacy.

“She was one of the first Black women to work in the White House, and we’re paying homage to her tomorrow,” she said.

In addition to culinary delights, the festival will feature retail partner booths and educational opportunities about the history of Black culinary traditions and their influence on American culture.

Wallace assured that there would be options for all dietary preferences and restrictions, making it a family-friendly event with something for everyone.

Food Tent Partners

The Block Bistro and Grill

The Blue Avocado

Generations Pie Company

Gip Got Tips

Guy’s Cooking Creation

The Jollof Buka

KsKrazy Eats

Market Square Popcorn

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

Samora Red Catering

Simply Southern Soul Food

Sip & Share Wines

Tako Seoul

Tea’s Me Café

Tonia’s on a Roll

The Zodiac Chef

Food Truck Partners

Black Leaf Vegan

EZ Boys Corner Store

Forked Up Catering

Gals Fresh Fish

Later Taters

LiftOff Creamery

Paul’s Kitchen

RMY’s Soul / Comfort Food

The Sweet Potato

Retail Partner

Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore

Brown Girls Can!

Ebony & Ivory Exclusive

Enjoi Vintage

Florals by Stephany Marie

Peace of Passion

Rub It Up Spice

Unique Designs by Michelle

Xpressions, Books, Tours & Events

Yarbros Customs

Other Partners

Freetown Village

HeadCount

Second Helpings

Komen Tissue Bank at IUSCCC

The event will run from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. General admission to the festival is free. For more details, click here.